An officer from the Guardia Civil's Seprona nature protection unit in Granada province. Pepe Marín
Deer that killed a 91-year-old in Spain was kept as a pet on the deceased man&#039;s farm
112 incident

Deer that killed a 91-year-old in Spain was kept as a pet on the deceased man's farm

The animal also seriously injured the victim's 84-year-old wife before it was shot by the couple's son, who suffered minor injuries

Carlos Morán

Granada

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 17:06

The deer that killed a 91-year-old man in the town of Castril in Granada province had been kept as a pet on the deceased's farm, official sources from the Guardia Civil have confirmed to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal.

The fatal incident happened on Thursday 17 October on a farm situated between the hamlets of Las Almontaras and Los Cortijillos, in the municipality of Castril town which is located in the north of the province.

Apparently, the deer was in the sheepfold next to the house and, for reasons that have not been disclosed, it became aggressive and killed the elderly man.

The deer also seriously injured the man's wife, who is 84 years old and is still in hospital in Granada city with injuries to her head and fractured bones. The couple's 61-year-old son, who was also injured, shot the deer. He was treated for his injuries but did not need to be admitted to hospital.

The family had apparently raised the animal from when it was a few months old and had never had any problems with it, said sources in the area where the incident occurred.

The Guardia Civil initially considered the possibility that the attack was by a wild deer.

At first, the Guardia Civil considered the possibility that the fatal attack had been by a wild deer that had got into the farm. However, investigators have confirmed that the deer was a pet, a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil told Ideal.

