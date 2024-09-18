Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The flat El Circo, in Granada, is a themed accommodation. Airbnb
Roll up! Roll up! The unusual Airbnb property in Granada that transports guests to an old circus
Tourism

The apartment is located just 200 metres from the city's cathedral and allows visitors to experience the atmosphere of the big top for a night

Manuel Pérez Cortés

Granada

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 21:54

More and more tourists are choosing to sleep in a bullring, a Japanese hotel or an 18th century palace in Andlaucía's Cadiz province. The properties are known as themed accommodation and now in Granada city it is possible to sleep in an early 20th century circus, or at least an apartment inspired by the traditional circuses of the era.

The Granada apartment that looks like a circus

The only thing this themed accommodation, available through Airbnb, is lacking are actual acrobats, illusionists and clowns for total immersion. The apartment is located just 200 metres from Granada's cathedral, next to the emblematic Plaza Nueva and not far from Placeta del Correo Viejo.

The apartment is equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including a bedroom with a double bed, a living-dining room, a fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom.

The walls, furniture and accessories make the place look and feel like a circus caravan, complete with big tops, bright lights and the excitement of the show. The typical white and red colours, the antique posters, the industrial atmosphere of the spaces... everything is designed to make the guest feel like they are at the circus.

Other themed apartments

El Circo is another creation by Apartamentos CV, a tourist services company whose hallmark is themed rooms. As such, in the building it owns in the area around Placeta del Correo Viejo there are other themed apartments including the Cueva Fusión flat, located below ground level. Another is the Industrial, which has a collection of sewing machines with the oldest, a Singer, dating back to 1890.

Other themed accommodation includes El Blanco en the Albaicín, Biblioteca, Invernadero, El Granero, Rojo and El Desván.

The price for one night at El Circo

The prices for a night in the El Circo flat in Granada vary depending on the date. For example for a weekday night during September, it is possible to stay in this place for 95 euros. 60 corresponds to the room, while the remaining 35 euros are charged as cleaning. At weekends the price can reach 155 euros, cleaning fees included. However, at weekends in November and most of December, the price can go up to 355 euros per night.

