The restaurant in Granada whose prices have gone viral: 'We are in a unique place in the world'

A beer costs more than five euros, as does a coffee or a bottle of sparkling water and a gluten-free beer will set you back eight euros. These are the prices that appear on the bill in a restaurant in Granada that has gone viral. In fact it had already been shared more than 300,000 times in just one day.

It is a bill from El Huerto de Juan Ranas, an establishment located in the Albaicín area of the city which has a terrace with direct views of the Alhambra. And in it you can see how the prices of the drinks are over five euros, which is why the social network user X @Mr_Abraham_ decided to share an image of the bill in question accompanied by the comment (in Spanish): "A rip-off. a San Miguel (gluten-free), eight euros."

The post soon attracted more than 600 responses and more than 500 'likes'. To his initial message @Mr_Abraham_ added, "It's on a terrace in the Albaicín with views of the Alhambra. But still." And other users like @SanchezBurgos commented that he had been to Granada a thousand times and "I've never seen anything like this," while others like @GastroFanatic argued that "the views are expensive".

"We are in a unique place in the world and we offer the client a global experience with a moment of contemplation of the Alhambra... And that costs money," Manuel del Castillo, owner of El Huerto de Juan Ranas, explained to IDEAL newspaper. He compares the location of his bar to St Mark's Square in Venice or in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which means that having a coffee or a beer on his terrace is not the same as in a bar located in a narrow street in the city.

He also points out that the prices of the drinks are posted at the door, so that if someone finds them excessive they can always go elsewhere. "Nobody is cheated here and we offer an impeccable experience and service."

The owner argues that another reason why the drinks are so expensive is also about "optimising" resources: "Many people come in, occupy a table for an hour and a half or two to enjoy the sunset and drink just one beer while there are people waiting to eat more or have dinner. This is a business and what cannot be is that people come to the magic moment and stay for two hours with a coffee."

Manuel regrets that nowadays it is so easy to publish reviews of this kind on social networks. "Nowadays it is published mercilessly and people have the power to do you a lot of harm and that is quite serious. I have a clear conscience because I know that we do it very well and that we offer something unique," he concludes.