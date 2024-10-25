The 15-year-old prodigy from Spain who gained a place to study at Oxford University

Andrea G. Parra Friday, 25 October 2024, 18:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Miguel Donaire Arcas-Sariot was born in Granada in 2008 and at the tender age of 15, gained a place at Oxford, the oldest university in the English-speaking world. He began his Mathematics and Computer Science degree on Monday 7 October at one of the world's most important academic and scientific institutions.

Now 16, according to his mother, María José Arcas-Sariot, he is the youngest student in the whole university. Miguel is happy because he is where he always wanted to be.

Miguel is missing his family and friends in Granada, as well as the weather and the food. However, he is also "pleased" with all the people he is meeting from so many cultures. He already has two Polish and three Chinese friends who call him "the Dani Olmo of Oxford", because they say he looks like the famous footballer. And, of course, what he is happiest about is the teaching he is receiving: "What I'm most excited about are the classes," he says.

The first week was fresher's week. They were given informative talks about how the city, the university and their own college work. The young man, who started university two years earlier than usual, is passionate about mathematical problems and programming.

Miguel has someone at the university to show him where the laundry room, library, chapel and dining room are and other logistical and administrative questions to help him settle in. Although he is far from his family, he will surely continue to solve mathematical puzzles with his sister, Lucía, as he has done since he was a child, albeit via a screen and the internet.

Two support students

Also, like every new student, he has been assigned two second year students, one national and one international, who will accompany him throughout the year. And of course he has been to parties and other events like any other fresher, to get to know his fellow students.

Once freshers week is over, Miguel will be starting a completely different educational system. On the one hand, the master classes, which are taught in the oldest and most historic buildings in the city. Then Miguel, who will be studying for a double degree, has two tutors, one for mathematics and one for computer science. These two tutors live at his college and he can have classes with them as and when he wants, at least once a week. They guide him, help him with his doubts in lectures and help him prepare for exams. They are there for him 24 hours a day.

The dates for exams have been set since the beginning of the academic year. He will have to wear the traditional suit, cap and gown. The exams never bear the name of the student, only a code, and are corrected by two different and independent professors, to guarantee "objectivity" in the results.

His passion for learning and fitting all the pieces together, as he does with a Rubik's cube to relax, is what motivates him to think in numbers and formulas and solve them with the head of a programmer. Good luck at Oxford, Miguel.