Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Beach showers in Almuñécar will be turned off from Friday 1 September. Javier Martín
Showers to be turned off on Costa Tropical beaches
Drought crisis

Showers to be turned off on Costa Tropical beaches

Almuñécar town hall has announced that the move is aimed at saving water and to show support for the area’s farmers

Europa Press

Granada

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 16:57

Compartir

Almuñécar town hall in Andlaucía's Granada province will be turning the taps off on its beach showers from this Friday 1 September. The move comes as the drought situation worsens across the region and as a show of support to the area’s farmers, who are experiencing restrictions. The showers on the beaches are normally operational until later in September.

The announcement comes after mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, announced on Sunday 27 August that he would be asking Spain’s central government and the Junta de Andalucía for aid for subtropical fruit farmers.

Earlier this month growers in the Almuñécar area announced that they would be restricting the use of water for irrigation of their crops as wells are drying up.

The move is a repeat of last summer when Ruiz Joya announced again in August that the town hall was restricting street cleaning and watering, as well as cutting off the water in the showers and footbaths on the beaches as of 1 September 2022.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Six million seats up for grabs to boost passenger numbers arriving at Malaga Airport during next six months
  2. 2 Search widens for two young men missing after going out paddle surfing off Costa del Sol beach
  3. 3 More than 400 migrants rescued in boats off Spain's Canary Islands
  4. 4 British man who allegedly ran over fellow countryman following dispute with neighbour in Axarquía village faces prison sentence
  5. 5 Video message from NATS operations director after the air traffic control problem that hit UK flights is 'identified and remedied'
  6. 6 Costa del Sol hotels set to close August with occupancy rate close to the record-breaking month in 2019
  7. 7 Torremolinos to tighten electric scooter regulations and put brakes on illegal acts
  8. 8 Marbella town hall to finally remove and scrap sail boat stranded on San Pedro beach for several weeks
  9. 9 Luis Rubiales' mother locks herself in church in Andalucía and goes on hunger strike
  10. 10 In pictures... the five most expensive homes for sale in Spain are all on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad