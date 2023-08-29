Showers to be turned off on Costa Tropical beaches

Europa Press Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

Almuñécar town hall in Andlaucía's Granada province will be turning the taps off on its beach showers from this Friday 1 September. The move comes as the drought situation worsens across the region and as a show of support to the area’s farmers, who are experiencing restrictions. The showers on the beaches are normally operational until later in September.

The announcement comes after mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, announced on Sunday 27 August that he would be asking Spain’s central government and the Junta de Andalucía for aid for subtropical fruit farmers.

Earlier this month growers in the Almuñécar area announced that they would be restricting the use of water for irrigation of their crops as wells are drying up.

The move is a repeat of last summer when Ruiz Joya announced again in August that the town hall was restricting street cleaning and watering, as well as cutting off the water in the showers and footbaths on the beaches as of 1 September 2022.