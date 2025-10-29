Closures on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway in Granada province expected until Christmas

Carlos Balboa Granada Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 15:11 Share

Spain's Ministry of Transport is carrying out improvement and modernisation work the Ramoncillos, Guapa, Acebuchal and Madroño tunnels on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway as it passes through Granada province.

From 12pm on Wednesday 29 October until 1pm on Friday 19 December, traffic will be cut off on the Malaga-bound carriageway between kilometres 868.2 and 872.5 diverting traffic onto the opposite carriageway (Almería-bound).

This road closure will affect the exit and the incorporation in the direction of Malaga of junction 869, which connects Castillo de Baños and La Mamola. To access these towns, vehicles will have to:

-Change direction at junction 873 (Itinerary 1), exit at junction 855 and drive along the N-340 (Itinerary 2).

To join the A-7 motorway from these towns, you can follow these routes:

-Drive towards junction 855 on the N-340 and change direction (Itinerary 2). Light vehicles may also drive on the N-340A between junctions 869 and 873 and join the A-7 via junction 873 (Itinerary 3).

To ensure the flow of traffic, the different detour alternatives have been specifically signposted.

The aim of the work is to equip the tunnels with the necessary safety equipment required by European regulations. The project has a budget of 16.26 million euros (VAT included) financed by the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR).