Animal welfare

Oh I do like to be beside the seaside: the pot-bellied pig that takes a daily stroll along a promenade in Spain

Polopos town hall isn't happy and has called for the owner to take measures to guarantee the animal's welfare and prevent it from roaming the streets

MJ Arrebola

Granada

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 12:26

At the same time every day, the residents of Polopos-La Mamola in Granada province have a somewhat peculiar visitor: a pot-bellied pig that takes a daily stroll around the town. According to the town hall, this friendly pig belongs to a resident of Sorvilán and the morning stroll along La Mamola promenade has become part of its daily routine, just like any other resident.

People who come across the pig can't help but laugh, some even take photos or give it a piece of bread. "It's not a wild boar that could be dangerous," they say.

However, Polopos town hall has taken a different view: "There are those who see it, approach it and throw food at it, but it is not appropriate for an animal to be on the loose without any kind of control. We live in an age where animal welfare laws are becoming stricter and stricter and what is happening here does not comply with these regulations," the council explained.

The story of the pot-bellied pig is well known in the town. "Someone gave it to a relative and, as it lives in a big house, they let it roam free," say the council. "If we are talking about animal welfare, we cannot allow a pig to roam the streets," it added.

