'I have written 66 guidebooks for Lonely Planet and this city in Andalucía is one of the 10 best places in the world to visit'

Alberto Flores Granada Sunday, 31 March 2024, 08:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The city of Granada is one of the most visited cities in Spain and around the world. A place where you can enjoy historic monuments, unique streets and a range of culture and leisure activities that few places can match. These reasons have led experienced travel blogger Brendan Sainsbury, who has written more than 60 guidebooks for Lonely Planet, to claim Granada "is one of the 10 best places in the world to visit".

In a post on Business Insider, Brendan Sainsbury pointed out how his work as a guidebook writer has taken him all over the world. And after writing travel guides for 66 different destinations on the planet, he identified 10 that particularly impressed him: Havana (Cuba), Abruzzo (Italy), Granada (Spain), Jasper (Canada), Ibo (Mozambique), Treasure Beach (Jamaica), Ilha do Mel (Brazil), Skagway (Alaska), Capurganá (Colombia) and Kuélap (Peru).

A total of 10 different places on the planet among which Granada stands out as the only Spanish city among his favourites. "The best attractions in Andalucía are to be found in the city of Granada," Brendan Sainsbury pointed out to his readers, detailing everything from lively flamenco shows to cosy bathhouses with romantic illuminated swimming pools.

"I recommend time to stroll through the narrow, winding streets of the Albaicín quarter, with its dark Moorish tea houses".

"I recommend time to stroll through the narrow, winding streets of the Albaicín quarter, with its dark Moorish teahouses and walled mansions overflowing with jasmine and bougainvillaea," the travel expert said.

He pointed out the clear highlight of Granada, "and possibly the whole of Spain", is the Alhambra. "It's worth the long queues and the crowds," said Brendan, who noted he has "a deep affection for Andalusian culture" and the city of Granada "reflects it perfectly".