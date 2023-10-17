Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An image of one of the sculptures at the underwater museum in Cancún, Mexico. EFE
First underwater diving park on Spanish mainland set to make quite a splash
First underwater diving park on Spanish mainland set to make quite a splash

It will be located approximately 200 metres from the coast in Andalucía's Granada province, at a depth of between 15 and 25 metres, and will feature around 300 structures on the seabed

Pilar García-Trevijano

Granada

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 10:55

Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall has awarded the contract for the drafting of the technical and administrative specifications that will govern the subsequent tender for its Parque Submarino underwater park.

The contract has gone to Baschi Innovation 2021 SL, which now has four weeks to put forward a proposal. The project forms part of the Almuñécar-La Herradura Tourism Sustainability Plan financed with European Union Next Generation Funds. The underwater park will cover an area of 10,000 square metres and will be located on the Peñón del Lobo, near El Muerto beach.

It will be located approximately 200 metres from the coast, at a depth of between 15 and 25 metres, and will feature around 300 structures on the seabed.

The idea is to place a base of stones and columns to simulate a sunken city, where there will also be replicas of archaeological remains including sinking figures such as the Birreme, a Phoenician ship; a Spanish galley, an old salting factory and reefs to generate marine life.

It is set to be the first park on the Spanish mainland as there is currently only one other in Lanzarote. It is hoped that the one on the Costa Tropical will be similar to the underwater museum in Cancún, Mexico.

Councillor for tourism Daniel Barbero said that the development of the underwater park, as well as the diving and other watersports already on offer in the area, will boost employment as well as mitigate the seasonal nature of tourism in Almuñécar-La Herradura.

