Dolphins off the shore of La Charca beach, Salobreña, on Andalucía's Costa Tropical. Ideal
Dolphins delight bathers on Costa Tropical beach
Dolphins delight bathers on Costa Tropical beach

The specimens created a sensation among people on La Charca beach in Salobreña

Ángel Mengíbar

Granada

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 11:48

The Costa Tropical had an additional attraction Thursday: dolphins. Several specimens caused a sensation among the bathers on a Salobreña beach when they were spotted very close to the shore.

It happened at around 8pm at La Charca beach in Andalucía's Granada province. "It's so exciting", could be heard among the reactions of the bathers when the dolphins came to the surface. An unforgettable experience for the locals and tourists who were enjoying the day by the sea.

It is not the first time that bathers on the Costa Tropical have received such an unexpected visit. Dolphins, as well as other marine species, populate the Mediterranean and it is not uncommon to spot some of these aquatic mammals close to the shore.

