The loggerhead turtle found dead in Carchuna. IDEAL
Dead loggerhead turtle found on the Costa Tropical
The turtle, an endangered species, washed up on the beach in Carchuna, in Granada province, and had no apparent injuries

Ángel Mengíbar

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 20:40

A large loggerhead turtle has been found dead on a Costa Tropical beach. It was discovered on Wednesday last week (13 March) on the beach in Carchuna, Granada province, near the Don Cactus campsite. Several witnesses called Emergencias 112 at around 7.20pm, and the Civil Protection and Local Police were called in to remove the body. The loggerhead turtle is an endangered species.

The shell of the dead loggerhead turtle measured up to one metre in length. It weighed around 60 kilos. Civil Protection and Local Police officers removed the body following the instructions of the Centre for the Recovery of Endangered Marine Species (CREMA) to prevent it from being washed away by the tide. There was no apparent damage or injuries.

The loggerhead turtle is included in the list of endangered species. Accidental catching and habitat loss are the main threats. This type of sea turtle is abundant in the Mediterranean.

