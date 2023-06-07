Costa Tropical tourist offices receive 'S' for Sustainable Tourism certificate

Jennie Rhodes Compartir Copiar enlace

The tourist offices of Almuñécar and La Herradura (Granada province) have been awarded the ‘S’ for Sustainable Tourism standard by the Spanish institute for tourism quality (ICTE), which certifies the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in tourist destinations and companies.

The tourist offices of Almuñécar and La Herradura are the second of their kind to receive this recognition in Spain, according to the acting deputy mayor and tourism and beaches councillor, Daniel Barbero.

"Today's tourists are no longer satisfied with just quality and safety. Concern for the future of the planet has led tourists to demand greater sensitivity to sustainability from administrations, companies and also from the tourism sector. In this regard, the UN has established a series of recommendations: the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda, pointing the way forward for economic, business and tourism policy in the coming years," explained Barbero.

Parque Azul de Vida Submarina project

As a reference for the Sustainable Development Goals, Almuñécar La Herradura Tourism has prioritised the following goals: Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure. Sustainable cities and communities; Objective 12: Responsible production and consumption and Objective 14: Underwater life, which is connected with the Parque Azul de Vida Submarina (Blue Park Underwater Life) project.

Juan José Ruiz Joya, acting mayor of Almuñécar said, "We are aware that there is a lot of work to be done, but we will continue to improve. This is our challenge. We take on this commitment and responsibility towards our destination, its surroundings, our citizens and visitors, the environment and society.”

He added, “Sustainable tourism, its implementation and subsequent certification provides a multitude of advantages, including improving the image and reputation of the destination and the improvement of its socio-cultural and environmental surroundings, as well as improving the management and efficiency of the activities carried out, optimising resources.”