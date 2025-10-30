Spain's Costa Tropical is 'moving forwards' but has not yet 'reached its full potential'

M. J. Arrebola Motril Thursday, 30 October 2025, 18:01 Share

Granada province's Costa Tropical in southern Spain is at a crucial moment and the authorities are looking towards the future. With this in mind the provincial newspaper Ideal took the initiative in July to compile key ideas to boost the potential of the coast of Granada. Ideal spoke to some of the area's key movers and shakers who put forward 50 proposals for improvement.

Among the priority issues are the improvement of key infrastructures, including the Motril industrial estate, the completion of the canalisation of the Rules reservoir and a railway between Granada city and the port of Motril. In addition to these demands, there are cultural, tourism and educational initiatives, all with the common objective of promoting sustainable development in the area.

Local leaders including Mar Vallejo, director of the Costa golf course and engineer Alejandro Grindlay are committed to diversifying tourism with projects in Motril's Playa Granada and expanding the water sports offer. In turn, Francisco Trujillo and Julio Rodríguez highlight the importance of Motril's port and industrial development, while cultural figures like Juan Carlos Garvayo promote a decentralised cultural policy that includes biotechnology and art projects.

In the agricultural sector, Maximino Prados and Pedro Ruiz defend the use of technology to make irrigation more efficient and keep the countryside as one of the area's economic engines.

Progress

Three months after these proposals were put forward, the different sectors involved have evaluated the progress made and point out the aspects that still require greater effort, reaffirming their commitment to the progress of the Costa Tropical.

The Motril business park, considered a key element in attracting investment and boosting the area's economy, has been one of the most debated points. Motril town hall says that talks with the Junta de Andalucía regarding this matter "have made progress, and steps have been taken to speed up the administrative processes especially with regard to the freight transport centre, an essential infrastructure for the logistics development of the region".

However, from the business sector opinions are more reserved. Julio Rodríguez, president of the Motril Chamber of Commerce, has expressed his concern about the lack of visible progress: "three months ago we proposed the importance of developing the industrial estate and the transport centre, but in this time we have not seen significant progress. These projects are fundamental to improve the competitiveness of our local economy, and we are concerned that they are still stuck," he says.

Port of Motril

The Port of Motril has made progress in one of its most ambitious projects, the reconversion of its infrastructure towards a more diversified model, combining tourism, industrial activity and goods. The port has set itself a three-year deadline to complete the work which will develop its two strategic axes, the tourist-commercial and the industrial, and on which the growth of the port is based in the short, medium and long term.

The construction of a large cruise terminal, which will be able to receive up to three ships at the same time, will turn the port of Motril into a European reference for cruise tourism. This new infrastructure will include commercial and recreational spaces for tourists, as well as new connections for passengers on regular ferry lines.

Another of the pillars for the development of the Costa Tropical is the completion of the canalisations of the Rules reservoir, a project that is decades behind schedule but which is crucial to ensure the water supply to the farmers of the region, especially for subtropical crops such as avocado, mango and custard apple. Maximino Prados, president of the Comunidad General de Regantes del Bajo Guadalfeo, highlights the work on section nine, which has been ongoing for weeks following a historic agreement between administrations.

This project will not only improve the efficiency of agricultural irrigation, but will also supply drinking water to coastal areas such as Molvízar and Salobreña. "The current system loses a large amount of water due to the poor state of the old pipes. These new pipes will reduce these losses and guarantee a much more reliable supply," Prados explained.

Water

In addition, measures have been put in place to manage the use of recycled water, especially in Almuñécar and La Herradura, where wells had problems with saline levels. "Treated water has started to be used, which is an important measure to preserve our aquifers," Prados added, although he acknowledged that some technical challenges still need solutions.

One of the major developments in recent months has been the breakwater in Motril, a project that has been in the pipeline for more than 20 years to protect the coast from erosion and improve the safety of the beaches. The work forms part of a wider coastal protection plan which is expected to be extended to other areas of the Costa Tropical in the coming years.

The diversification of the tourist offer has been another major focus of the development proposals and in this area Motril has taken important steps with the construction of four new hotels, which will increase the accommodation offer from the current 1,712 beds to more than 2,570 in the next few years.

In addition, the Playa Granada marina project "is moving forward", and the preliminary project is expected to be presented to the Junta de Andalucía in November. This new marina "will be another attraction for national and international tourists looking for active and sustainable tourism", according to the town hall.

One of the biggest issues remains the lack of a train connection between Granada and the Port of Motril. Businesses and local authorities have been calling for years for this infrastructure, which would integrate the Costa Tropical into the major European transport routes, facilitating both trade and tourism. "We have been asking for an appointment with the Secretary of State for Transport, José Antonio Santano, for more than six months, but so far we have received no reply," says Julio Rodríguez.

Health

Health officials emphasise that they are "prioritising attention to chronic diseases" and seek to "guarantee equitable access to health care for the entire population". In this framework, they are implementing "specific strategies to improve the mental health and wellbeing of young people and children", recognising the importance of attending to the needs of this group.

Granada province has experienced a "significant increase" in the number of health professionals, from 13,280 in 2018 to around 16,650 today. It is expected that, by the end of this year, "94 per cent of the Andalusian health service workforce will be stabilised", thanks to an ambitious plan that seeks to consolidate the workforce in the sector.

In addition, "information and communication systems" are being implemented to improve care and management of health services, leading to more efficient and accessible care for the entire population.

The extension of the Santa Ana Hospital in Motril is one of the new developments. The project is still in the administrative process, awaiting the awarding of the contract.

In search of development with much to do

The Mayor of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, reaffirmed her commitment to the development of the town, stressing that they have drawn up a clear road map. In her words, the current projects are fundamental for the economic, social and cultural growth of Motril.

She acknowledged that there is still much to be done and that the town hall is working to turn the projects into realities soon. "Motril has an exciting future ahead of it," She said "the Costa Tropical "has made progress" in key areas, such as port infrastructures, coastal protection and the Rules reservoir but there are still "important challenges to be faced".

The completion of the Motril industrial estate, the improvement of the railway connection and the modernisation of electricity infrastructures are still pending issues that require a greater commitment on the part of the administrations. Despite the achievements made, business leaders, farmers and local authorities agree that Granada province has not yet "reached its full potential".