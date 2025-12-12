Andalusian naturist association publishes sticker album

Ideal Friday, 12 December 2025, 14:16 Share

It's been eight years since the Asociación Nudista de Cantarriján (Cantarriján naturist association, or AAPNC) was established as one of the most creative, authentic, committed and respectful naturist groups in Spain. Now, to celebrate those years of friendship and freedom, the association, which takes its name from the popular naturist beach on the border between Malaga and Granada provinces, has published the world's first ever naturist sticker album.

The project, entitled 'Cantarriján, Desnudos con Alma y Piel' (naked with soul and skin), was born after more than a year of creative work, with a clear objective: to spread the message about the absolute naturalness of the naked body, free of prejudices, shame or taboos.

The album celebrates body diversity, personal acceptance and real beauty. It is an artistic and educational project that seeks to normalise nudity from a respectful and luminous point of view. "We wanted to create something that would last, that had soul and that represented the naturist spirit that we share in Cantarriján," explain those involved on the project.

"We were inspired by those sticker albums from our childhood, which filled us with joy and which are now revived with a much deeper social and emotional intention," they say.

The sticker album includes 35 large-format stickers, each accompanied by an inspirational phrase, created with artistic sensitivity and professional photography. The images - real and natural - portray diverse bodies, landscapes and moments of connection with nature, conveying the essence of naturism in its truest form.

The album and its collection of stickers have been released as a limited edition and are now available for purchase through the AAPNC website.