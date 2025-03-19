Buried body found by police during drugs raid in south of Spain

Sections
José Utrera García
Granada
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 23:13
A body which had been buried has been found by Guardia Civil officers while carrying out searches on properties in Huésca in Granada province as part of a drug trafficking operation.
The police raid led to the dismantling of a criminal organisation dedicated to cocaine trafficking and to the investigation of an alleged homicide, when the body of a man was found.
The thread of the story began on the 8 September 2024, when Francisco Jesús, a 39-year-old local resident, was reported as missing. From 12 September onwards, news of his disappearance spread and on 3 October 2024, SUR's sister newspaper Ideal reported that the search was ongoing at that police helicopters had been deployed.
It is then known that the missing man's car was found in an isolated area of Castilléjar, where he was last seen. Guardia Civil investigations led them to a criminal organisation which had recently been broken up.
The operation was carried out in Huéscar at the end of last week and resulted in the arrest of several people. Those arrested, members of the same criminal organisation, are being investigated for their involvement in a drug trafficking network, but also for the alleged murder of Francisco Jesús. In addition to the arrests, drugs, apparently cocaine, were seized.
Other items related to drug trafficking were also seized, including precision scales as well as weapons and money. Local sources said that the investigators also seized vehicles and that those arrested are "lifelong" neighbours of the town. Some of them have previously served prison sentences for drug trafficking.
The investigators asked for help from the municipality of Huéscar to provide them with an electricity generator and various tools. For several hours the officers cut through stone and dug to unearth the corpse. At around 6pm a hearse from a funeral parlour appeared in the area and took away a box with the body.
Although the body has yet to be fully identified, sources close to the case indicate that it may be Francisco Jesús, the 39-year-old local resident who disappeared in September.
News of the investigation, the arrests and the discovery of the body spread like wildfire among the local residents. Although officially no information has been released about the detainees, this newspaper has been able to learn that there were at least three from the area, two of them from the municipality of Galera and a third from a small 'anejo' of Castril called Fátima. And there are several more detainees, all of them local residents.
Ideal has established that the body would not be related in any way to the bones found in a cave in Huéscar last summer, which belong to a girl and a woman.
