Cave where the bones were found. Ideal
Police attempt to identify bones of young girl and woman found in a cave in south of Spain
Investigation

Police attempt to identify bones of young girl and woman found in a cave in south of Spain

One of the lines of inquiry is whether one set of the remains could be those of a minor who disappeared in 1983

José Utrera García

Baza

Friday, 7 March 2025, 15:52

Forensic cientists have discovered that the two sets of bones that a shepherd discovered in a cave in Granada in 2023 belonged to a woman and a girl. Since passing from the Institute of Legal Medicine in Seville, where DNA samples were extracted, to the University of Granada, the bones have been investigated for date of origin, which would allow scientists and the police to identify them.

According to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal, one of the lines of investigation that the Guardia Civil is working on is that one set of the bones might have belonged to a girl from Cúllar who disappeared in 1983.

Comparison with living relatives

In response to questions from journalists a government delegate for Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, confirmed the sex and stage of life at the time of death of the individuals to whom the bones belong.

Scientists from the University of Granada are now investigating "the maximum time limit of data", that is, "how many years at most it could have been" since these human remains may have disappeared. In the case that they determine that it was around 1983 or sometime in the 90s, they will request a comparison with the relatives of these two individuals who are alive and reachable.

Both disappearances - of the girl in 1983 and the woman in the 90s - are still open as Guardia Civil cases.

