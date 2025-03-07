Police attempt to identify bones of young girl and woman found in a cave in south of Spain

José Utrera García Baza Friday, 7 March 2025, 15:52 Compartir

Forensic cientists have discovered that the two sets of bones that a shepherd discovered in a cave in Granada in 2023 belonged to a woman and a girl. Since passing from the Institute of Legal Medicine in Seville, where DNA samples were extracted, to the University of Granada, the bones have been investigated for date of origin, which would allow scientists and the police to identify them.

According to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal, one of the lines of investigation that the Guardia Civil is working on is that one set of the bones might have belonged to a girl from Cúllar who disappeared in 1983.

Comparison with living relatives

In response to questions from journalists a government delegate for Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, confirmed the sex and stage of life at the time of death of the individuals to whom the bones belong.

Scientists from the University of Granada are now investigating "the maximum time limit of data", that is, "how many years at most it could have been" since these human remains may have disappeared. In the case that they determine that it was around 1983 or sometime in the 90s, they will request a comparison with the relatives of these two individuals who are alive and reachable.

Both disappearances - of the girl in 1983 and the woman in the 90s - are still open as Guardia Civil cases.