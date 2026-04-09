Almuñécar prepares for 'meeting of associations 2026'

Thursday, 9 April 2026, 10:13 Share

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has begun preparations for its annual Encuentro de Asociaciones (meeting of associations), which will be held on 30 May, from 11am to 6pm, in the town's El Majuelo park.

The town hall has called representatives of the social and cultural associations of the municipality to an informative meeting to be held on Tuesday 14 April at 7pm in the assembly hall of the Social Services Centre.

A statement from the town hall said, "The purpose of this meeting is to set in motion all the necessary preparations to hold this meeting, which will once again turn El Majuelo park into a space of coexistence and visibility for all the associations of Almuñécar and La Herradura". The statement went on to say that the meeting is "an essential showcase to publicise the work they carry out and bring it closer to the public".

Councillor Martín Orce said that "this meeting allows us to show the richness of the local associative fabric from a coordinated perspective, encouraging active participation and highlighting the role of volunteering in our society", stressing the importance of continuing to strengthen these spaces for meeting and collaboration.

The meeting has been running for more than two decades, consolidating itself as an initiative that reflects the social commitment of the municipality and the involvement of its groups.

The town hall has invited all associations interested in participating in the event to attend the meeting on 14 April or to contact the organisation through the Social Services Centre or by email at encuentroasociacionesalmunecar@gmail.com.