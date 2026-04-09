Almuñécar sees record tourist numbers for Easter Week

Ideal Thursday, 9 April 2026, 10:21 Share

Almuñécar town hall has announced that the town on Granada province's Costa Tropical registered record visitor numbers during Easter Week, with hotel occupancy at 95 per cent.

The councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce, said that this has had a "significant impact on the hotel and catering trade and local commerce" and added that the figures show that "Almuñécar-La Herradura is once again positioned as an attractive destination at Easter, thanks to the combination of tradition, gastronomy and natural surroundings".

The councillor for beaches and cleaning services, Lucía González, acknowledged "the tireless work" carried out by municipal cleaners on the municipality's 18 on beaches. Gónzalez highlighted "the intense work carried out beforehand on the beaches, with the repositioning of walkways and the levelling of sandbanks using specific machinery to ensure that they were in the best possible condition after the storms".

She went on to say that "a special plan is already being implemented with steam machines to remove the remains of wax from the processions from the urban roads, which will continue until all the streets are completely clean".

In terms of security, the head of the municipal area, María del Carmen Martín Orce, said that through the town hall's Longinos plan, "processions and events have taken place without any major incidents, reinforcing security, improving transport and optimising public services".

She added that "prior planning and coordination between municipal areas and security forces have been fundamental to offering a better experience for both residents and visitors". Orce went on to say that "the joint work of the Local Police, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection and health services has been key to ensuring that all the events have been carried out without any major incidents".

The mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, expressly thanked "the effort and involvement of all the municipal areas, the security forces, the brotherhoods and the citizens", highlighting "the civic spirit shown and the collective commitment that have made the success of this Easter Week possible.