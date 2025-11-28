Granada's Costa Tropical playground to be transformed into Oz

Ideal Friday, 28 November 2025, 17:29 Share

Mayor of Almuñécar on Granada's Costa Tropical, Juan José Ruiz Joya, has announced that the contract has been awarded for the drafting of the town's first playground designed for children with Autism Spectrum and other neurodivergent disorders.

The 'Parque Neurodivergente' is described by the town hall as "one of the most innovative and social actions included in the 'Almuñécar se transforma' municipal programme, which will allow progress to be made on a pioneering project in Andalucía, as it is the first park specifically designed for the sensory needs of these children".

The contract has been awarded to architect Francisco Javier Navarro - who has proposed an idea based on the world of Oz, with a budget of 46,585 euros, VAT included and a completion period of seven weeks.

Ruiz joya said that "this park represents a firm commitment to the families of neurodivergent children in out town as it will offer a sensory play area, accessible and adapted to the special needs of these children". adding that Almuñécar will be "a benchmark in inclusion and urban design designed for all people".

Guidelines

The new space is to be developed on the municipal site of the old Auditorium cinema on Europa Avenue and will incorporate universal accessibility criteria, quiet areas, sensory elements, specific paving, non-invasive ambient lighting and adapted signage.

The design will follow the guidelines of the Neuroinclusive Play Space Design Guide and the Friendly Design Handbook, in line with Sustainable Development Goals 10 and 11, aimed at reducing inequalities and creating safe, inclusive and accessible urban environments.

The future park will also have motor stimulation areas, adapted circuits, regulated colour schemes, inclusive furniture and safe interaction areas for children and their families.