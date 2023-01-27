Costa Tropical town to have home for the elderly in March The residence in Almuñécar will have supervised flats for 100 people as well as well as 60 places in the day centre

Work to Almuñécar’s first home for the elderly in ten years, since the previous one closed down a decade ago, is reaching its final stages according to Álvaro Morales and Manrique Martín, representatives of the developer, Alfaguara group.

The announcement came during a visit to the facility, located next to the Camino Real and El Mirador, by the Mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya earlier this week.

While visiting the home, Ruiz Joya said, “We know there is a huge demand in Almuñécar and La Herradura for places in day centres. This offer will ensure that, together with the day centre that the Town Hall will shortly put out to tender, there will be enough places to cover all the needs,” he said.

The developer’s representative, Álvaro Morales, said that the renovation work had taken longer than planned, mainly to adapt the facilities to current regulations, "but we are now in the final stages of the work", he said.

Morales recalled that the residence "will have 50 beds for residents, 30 for daytime stay, which can be extended to 60 and a series of flats that will be supervised housing, which we will also start with a capacity for 100 people. We will start the implementation on the 1 March we hope to open for the spring,".

Job creation

The home, which will be managed by the company, María Auxiliadora Cotobro Playa, was acquired from the German company Evangelisches Johanneswerk España Residencia Costa Tropical, after it was closed more than a decade ago. "This complex, when complete, will create around 60 direct jobs and an estimated 15 indirect jobs, in line with industry standards. Turnover in local businesses is also expected to be around 500,000 euros,” said Manrique Martín.

He went on to say, “I believe that we will become the company with the highest number of employees in Almuñécar throughout the year, because this is a sector that employs people 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We believe that we will be a very important source of wealth for Almuñécar, both economically and in terms of care.”

The residential complex consists of five buildings, gardens and two swimming pools: one outdoor and one indoor. Maria Auxiliadora Cotobro, which is part of the Alfaguara group, manages twelve centres in Granada. It has 450 employees and 200 staff, according to company representatives.