Costa Tropical beach showers to remain in use Almuñécar and Motril town halls have called for the responsible use of water in the middle of the summer

The town councils of Motril and Almuñécar on the coast of Granada province have announced that they will not turn off the showers on their beaches as a measure against the drought, although they have called for its responsible use in the middle of the summer.

This is what they decided after towns in the Axarquía announced that they would be turning off their beach showers due to the low levels of water in La Viñuela reservoir.

Motril’s councillor for coastal development, tourism and beaches, José Lemos, explained that Motril does not have this problem and sources consulted at Almuñécar town hall called for the responsible use of water, “Something already established among the more environmentally conscious locals, but which others totally ignore", they warned.

Both Motril and Almuñécar, as well as other parts of the coast of Granada such as Salobreña, have been told that their water supply will not be restricted for the moment, given that the water reserves of the Rules dam remain stable, the same sources indicated.