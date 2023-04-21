Costa del Sol water supply 'guaranteed' for summer, despite drought concerns The Junta's regional tourism minister called for calm but said it was not the time to become complacent

Pimentel, Bernal and Guevara, with the heads of administrations and the Faculty of Tourism

The water supply along the Costa del Sol is guaranteed for this summer, at least, tourism officials have reassured the sector.

It comes as the Andalusian region continues to grapple with a drought crisis, with many people concerned about water levels for the upcoming warmer months.

A prolonged lack of rainfall in recent years coupled with higher-than-usual temperatures have led to lower water levels in the reservoirs, which stand at less than 30% of their capacity.

But prior to the opening of the 10th Tourism Week at the University of Malaga, regional minister for tourism Arturo Bernal called for calm.

“There is no need to send out any message that there could be water restrictions,” he said.

The Andalusian government has responded in the past to the lack of rainfall by setting up emergency measures so that water supply would not be an issue during high tourist season along the Costa, he added.

But Bernal warned it was not time to become complacent and called on central government for further help.

"There is no concern about the supply this summer on the Costa del Sol," he said.

"But the Junta does not have all the powers in this area and the support of the central government is needed," he said.

Bernal also pointed out that officials were drafting a new tourism law, updating the current legislation that dates back to 2011.

He said the current legislation had become outdated as tourism, particularly on the Costa del Sol, had rapidly evolved. He hoped the new law would be ready by 2025.

New decree

Next week the Andalusian government will approve a new drought decree, the third since the current emergency situation began, and involve an investment of 163 million euros.

About 25% of it would go towards direct aid for the farming sectors most affected by a lack of water.