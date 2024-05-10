Wakana Reunion 2024 line-up: the festival that brings together nature, music, art and people

La Voz de Cádiz Friday, 10 May 2024, 11:31 | Updated 11:50h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Festival Wakana 2024, in the natural park of Los Alcornocales in Cadiz is a three-day event (17-19 May) that connects people with nature, music, and art.

"Dancing, laughter. Afternoons of bathing and moments of reflection at this annual gathering where sight, hearing, smell, taste, touch and just being come together", say the organisers of Wakana.

Wakana Reunión 2024 has prepared several stages: main stage, forest, lake, Berber tent and palapa (a kind of jetty).

Programme Friday 17 May

Main Stage

18:00 - 20:00 Rober Peinado

20:00 - 23:30 Cami Layé Okún

23:30 - 01:30 Sinego

01:30 - 03:00 Bradley Zero

03:00 - 05:30 Argia b2b Miguel Payda

Forest Stage

22:00 - 00:00 Bananna

00:00 - 02:00 Pascal Moscheni

02:00 - 05:00 Jake The Rapper

05:00 - 07:00 Laurine & Cecilio

Berber Jaima

22:00 - 02:00 Raziel248

Programme 18 May

Lake Stage

14:00 - 15:00 Jara Pol (live)

15:00 - 16:00 Javypablo (live)

16:00 - 17:00 Archil & Leon (live)

17:00 - 18:00 Philipp Johann Thimm (live)

18:00 - 19:00 Çantamarta (live)

19:00 - 20:30 Crazy P (live)

20:30 - 22:30 Mano Le Tough

Main Stage

22:30 - 01:30 System Olympia (DJ set)

01:30 - 03:30 Axel Boman

03:30 - 05:30 Fort Romeau

Berber Tent

00:00 - 05:00 Raziel248

Forest Stage

22:30 - 00:00 Marco Llorente

00:00 - 02:00 Foie Gras

02:00 - 04:00 Loewenthal

04:00 - 07:00 CC:DISCO!

Palapa Stage

07:00 - 10:00 KarlaMercedes

Programme 19 May

Lake Stage

10:00 - 11:00 Josue Bonnín de Góngora (live)

13:00 - 14:00 La Historia (live)

14:00 - 15:00 Dwara (live)

15:00 - 16:00 José Ortega & Azahara Alcaine (live)

16:00 - 19:00 Cul Jam (live)

19:00 - 22:00 Move D

Palapa Stage

22:00 - 00:00 Misterpiro

00:00 - 02:00 Gazzi

02:00 - 05:00 Yung Prado

Among the musicians who will gather at Wakana Reunión 2024 are figures such as Mano Le Tough, known for his eclectic fusion of modern disco, and CC:Disco.

The festival will also feature Move D, Fort Romeau and Pascal Moscheni, who bring a real mix of musical styles.

With only 1,000 tickets available, the festival remains an exclusive destination for lovers of electronic music and nature, promising an unforgettable experience for all who attend.