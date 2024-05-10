Wakana Reunion 2024 line-up: the festival that brings together nature, music, art and people

Sections
Highlight
La Voz de Cádiz
Friday, 10 May 2024, 11:31
Compartir
Festival Wakana 2024, in the natural park of Los Alcornocales in Cadiz is a three-day event (17-19 May) that connects people with nature, music, and art.
"Dancing, laughter. Afternoons of bathing and moments of reflection at this annual gathering where sight, hearing, smell, taste, touch and just being come together", say the organisers of Wakana.
Wakana Reunión 2024 has prepared several stages: main stage, forest, lake, Berber tent and palapa (a kind of jetty).
Main Stage
18:00 - 20:00 Rober Peinado
20:00 - 23:30 Cami Layé Okún
23:30 - 01:30 Sinego
01:30 - 03:00 Bradley Zero
03:00 - 05:30 Argia b2b Miguel Payda
Forest Stage
22:00 - 00:00 Bananna
00:00 - 02:00 Pascal Moscheni
02:00 - 05:00 Jake The Rapper
05:00 - 07:00 Laurine & Cecilio
Berber Jaima
22:00 - 02:00 Raziel248
Lake Stage
14:00 - 15:00 Jara Pol (live)
15:00 - 16:00 Javypablo (live)
16:00 - 17:00 Archil & Leon (live)
17:00 - 18:00 Philipp Johann Thimm (live)
18:00 - 19:00 Çantamarta (live)
19:00 - 20:30 Crazy P (live)
20:30 - 22:30 Mano Le Tough
Main Stage
22:30 - 01:30 System Olympia (DJ set)
01:30 - 03:30 Axel Boman
03:30 - 05:30 Fort Romeau
Berber Tent
00:00 - 05:00 Raziel248
Forest Stage
22:30 - 00:00 Marco Llorente
00:00 - 02:00 Foie Gras
02:00 - 04:00 Loewenthal
04:00 - 07:00 CC:DISCO!
Palapa Stage
07:00 - 10:00 KarlaMercedes
Lake Stage
10:00 - 11:00 Josue Bonnín de Góngora (live)
13:00 - 14:00 La Historia (live)
14:00 - 15:00 Dwara (live)
15:00 - 16:00 José Ortega & Azahara Alcaine (live)
16:00 - 19:00 Cul Jam (live)
19:00 - 22:00 Move D
Palapa Stage
22:00 - 00:00 Misterpiro
00:00 - 02:00 Gazzi
02:00 - 05:00 Yung Prado
Among the musicians who will gather at Wakana Reunión 2024 are figures such as Mano Le Tough, known for his eclectic fusion of modern disco, and CC:Disco.
The festival will also feature Move D, Fort Romeau and Pascal Moscheni, who bring a real mix of musical styles.
With only 1,000 tickets available, the festival remains an exclusive destination for lovers of electronic music and nature, promising an unforgettable experience for all who attend.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.