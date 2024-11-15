A hike to one of the most spectacular caves in Andalucía

La Voz Friday, 15 November 2024, 18:52

The province of Cadiz has a number of unique, natural enclaves that stand out for their great beauty. Many of them can be discovered and explored via the various hiking routes that are scattered throughout the province. These are a great option for all those who want to discover the natural charms of Cadiz while undertaking a very healthy, physical activity .

One of these trails is located in the municipality of Arcos de la Frontera and allows you to reach a spectacular place known to few people. This is the walk to the Cueva del Higueral , a route that leads to one of the most spectacular caves in Andalucía.

Higueral Cave

The Cueva del Higueral is a Neolithic geological formation located near Arcos de la Frontera town. Despite being a somewhat unknown feature of the local landscape, this cave is one of the most important archaeological sites in the area. The cave, which is four million years old , is of karst origin and is formed by water erosion, according to @undestinoentremismanos , a couple from Tiktok who recently posted a video of the place.

Another peculiarity of the cave is that is divided into two naturally occurring chambers or rooms connected by a corridor. Both are also very spacious and have several domes created by water erosion that allow light to enter and make exploring the cave much easier.

Trail notes

The trail to visit this place begins at the Guadalcacín dam , to be more precise, set off from the Venta Pepito Sanz . It is just over six kilometres long and is not too difficult, so it can be done comfortably with children over 7 or 8 years old. The cave is located approximately halfway along the trail. When you reach there, be careful not to slip on the damp rocks (sturdy, nonslip footwear recommended).

This is a very interesting route that also offers the chance to enjoy the beauty of the Sierra de Grazalema, Arcos de la Frontera and the Guadalcacín reservoir . Moreover, as it is not a very busy path, hikers will find a very peaceful atmosphere, ideal for disconnecting from the stresses of everyday life while enjoying the nature in some of Cadiz's mountains.