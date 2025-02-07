Five must-see towns to really get to know Andalucía's Cadiz province

La Voz Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:59 Compartir

Cadiz is a unique place in the world. The beauty and charm of the different towns and villages in the province make it a highly recommended destination for those who want to enjoy an unforgettable experience. This is the reason why many travel publications recommend visiting Cadiz.

One of them has been the travel magazine Viajar, which has recently published a list of five towns in Cadiz which, as the publication itself explains, you must visit to be able to say that you truly know Cadiz . These are five very popular towns in the province that have been singled out for their great beauty, history and charm.

These are the must-see towns of Cadiz

1 Setenil de las Bodegas

Setenil de las Bodegas is one of the most famous municipalities in the province. Known for its iconic houses built under the rock , this Cadiz town has a unique charm thanks to its narrow cobbled streets, its viewpoints with panoramic views, its fantastic natural environment and its gastronomy.

2 Conil de la Frontera

ConildelaFrontera is possibly the most popular town on the coast of Cadiz. This fishing town is known for its fantastic beaches, the beauty of its central streets and, above all, its great atmosphere during the summer months . This is the main reason why Conil has become a popular holiday destination, although it can be enjoyed at any time of the year.

3 Sanlúcar de Barrameda

On the Cadiz coast you will also discover Sanlúcar de Barrameda , located right at the mouth of the Guadalquivir river. This Cadiz town has many charms, although it is best known for its history, its gastronomy and itshorseraces along the beach, one of the most important events of the year in all the province. The municipality also boasts a fantastic heritage such as the Palace of Orleans-Borbón, Santiago Castle and the church of Nuestra Señora de la O .

4 Medina Sidonia

Many people are unaware that Medina Sidonia is one of the oldest and most historic towns in Cadiz province. This municipality is also considered to be the balcony of the Bay of Cadiz , as it is located on a hill and offers spectacular views of its surroundings and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.

Apart from these delights, the most outstanding aspect of Medina Sidonia is its fantastic heritage. The historic quarter with its cobbled streets is full of impressive monuments such as the Arco de la Pastora, the castle ruins and the Church of Santa María la Mayor la Coronada .

5 Vejer de la Frontera

The last town on the list is Vejer de la Frontera , considered one of the most beautiful municipalities in the province. One of the main charms of this town is its Andalusian style . It has pretty much everything: narrow streets, flower-strewn courtyards and architecture that reflects its Moorish and medieval past.

Some of the highlights of the town are its fortified walls, its castle, the Plaza de España with its emblematic fountain and the Barrio de la Judería (the Jewish quarter). Vejer is also located atop a hill, which gives it privileged views of the surrounding area.