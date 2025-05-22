Rota US naval base is hosting an open day: here's how to book

L.V. Thursday, 22 May 2025, 18:51 Compartir

Coinciding with Armed Forces Day and with the intention of bringing the US naval base closer to the general public, the naval base at Rota will once more host on May 31st an open day that will allow people to get to know the base and see some areas of the military enclosure, within reason.

Applications opened on Monday 19th May for access passes at the main desk of the municipal tourist office located in Torre de la Merced. Passes will be handed out directly in person until a certain number of places are filled. Visit requests can also be sent via email, which are being managed by the Spanish Navy so that all remaining passes can be granted by email.

Rota town hall is once again collaborating with the Spanish Navy to organise transport to the naval base. Departures will be by bus from the rear esplanade of Rota bus station at the times indicated on each person's pass.

Once inside the naval base visitors can tour the display of stationary aircraft on the airfield's runway, the exhibition of marine infantry and US Navy equipment and vehicles on the base's pier, as well as visit some of the ships docked there.

How to apply for the pass

To request an access pass you can ask for it either in person at the tourist office located in Torre de la Merced, or by the only e-mail address available for this purpose: rotanaval25@gmail.com .

Requests for passes via the aforementioned email address must provide the full name of each person interested in attending, their ID card number, as well as the ID's expiry date.

For security reasons, reservations will not be handled by telephone.

Office hours are Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm and from 5 to 7.30pm, then on Saturday from 10am to 1pm. Requests will only be accepted until all the places provided are filled.

For organisational and security reasons, it will be essential to present a valid ID card and the pass or confirmation received by email before boarding the corresponding bus that the navy will make available for the visit to the base.

The visit is estimated to last about two hours and 15 minutes, so, in order to guarantee access for interested persons in the best conditions of comfort and safety, a series of instructions have been established.

The pass obtained through the tourist office or by e-mail is valid for only one named person. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult with a pass who will be responsible for them, and no bags, rucksacks, banners or pets may be carried.

For anyone not of Spanish nationality, they must attach or present their residency card.

Those who do not provide complete documentation by e-mail will be required to resend any missing information and should do so by replying to the message sent previously, never by sending a new e-mail.

Email addresses used for access to previous open days have been disabled.

Each pass will be allocated a time to catch the bus service provided by the US Navy, and can only be used for that time. Buses will depart from the parking area in front of the naval base (the former Renfe train station) . Comfortable clothes and footwear are recommended.