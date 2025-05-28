The town in the south of Spain which is recommended by National Geographic and that will be lit by candles this weekend

C. L. Cadiz Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 18:16 Compartir

With the arrival of warmer weather in Spain come many, varied initiatives and events across Andalucía to make the most of its warm temperatures and heritage charms to attract tourists to every nook and cranny of the region.

If you add to this the visually attractive element of a flickering light, then that becomes the perfect combination. In Cadiz province there is just such an event, run by a key player located at the top of a 200-metre-high hill some eight kilometres inland from the coast. Both this specific time and place have been included among National Geographic's must-see moments.

Vejer de la Frontera, considered one of the most beautiful small towns in Spain, is famous for its narrow, steep streets and whitewashed houses. In an incomparable setting, the 10th edition of 'night of the candles' will be held, a spectacle that has already become one of the most long-awaited nights of the year, both for the people of Vejer and for the hundreds of curious onlookers who come each year to enjoy the event. This year it will take place during the night of Saturday 31 May, when around 20,000 candles will light up the historic centre of this town, creating a very special walkthrough of its white streets.

During the event, the town turns off all its street lighting as well as switching the lights off in every home, which then only allows the warm glow to come from the thousands of candles scattered throughout the streets. Another key feature of the night's events is a live musical performance by Trio Philomele, a chamber ensemble made up of violin, cello and guitar.

National Geographic suggests starting your itinerary at the Plazuela. From this point, one of the most iconic in the historic centre of Vejer, you will visit other iconic places in the municipality such as Calle Judería (part of the old Jewish quarter), Callejón de las Monjas and Calle Ramón y Cajal.

The recommended route goes as far as the square, Plaza del Padre Ángel, from where it meets the ancient walls of La Segur. This route, "which will allow every visitor to enjoy a Vejer bathed in orange by the light of the candles on its white streets", ends in the emblematic Plaza de España, where the instrumental concert will take place to put the finishing touch to this special night.

This candlelit night is a "perfect" opportunity to visit Vejer. However, the town has so many attractions that pretty much any time of the year is a good time to visit. Perched on a hill, Vejer de la Frontera is one of the most beautiful and renowned 'pueblos blancos' in Andalucía. "Its narrow, labyrinthine cobbled streets, flower-filled Andalusian courtyards and whitewashed houses make the old town an undisputed heir to Moorish history and architecture," notes National Geographic.