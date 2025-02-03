Spain's longest bridge is in Andalucía: how long is it and where exactly is it located?

A. M. Cadiz Monday, 3 February 2025, 20:02 Compartir

Spain has great engineering works all over the country. But Cadiz province is home to the country's longest bridge. The Puente de la Constitución de 1812, also known as Cadiz's second bridge, was designed by Javier Manterola and inaugurated in 2015.

The figures for the bridge are impressive. In addition to the more than 100,000 cubic metres of concrete and 70,000 tonnes of steel used to build the bridge, in total it is 185 metres high, 69 metres gauge (height above sea level), three kilometres long (five if the viaducts to access Cadiz and Puerto Real are included), 36 metres wide, 61 segments or 176 stay cables, also making it one of the world's record-breaking bridges.

The 'Segundo Puente', or second bridge of Cadiz is the third largest cable-stayed bridge in Europe and the second highest of its kind in the world, after the 211-metre Verrazano in New York. It is longer than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, which at 2.7 kilometres spans the San Francisco Bay, or the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, which is 1.8 kilometres long.

In Europe, the Puente de La Constitución in Cadiz is second only in length to the Vasco de Gama Bridge in Lisbon, a 17-kilometre-long bridge linking the two banks of the River Tagus, which opened in 1998.

The three longest bridges

Behind the Puente de la Constitución is the Puente del Centenario in Seville which crosses the Guadalquivir River and forms part of the SE-30. It was inaugurated in 1991 prior to Expo '92.

The third longest bridge in Spain is a railway bridge and is the viaduct over the River Ulla between La Coruña and Pontevedra, in Galicia. It is 1,620 metres long and is one of the longest of its kind in Europe. It stands out for its modern design and its integration into the landscape.