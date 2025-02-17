Shira and Dagur, lost in Jerez

Sections
Monday, 17 February 2025, 12:38
Shira and her son Dagur, both micro-chipped and wearing orange collars with a contact telephone number, managed to slip out of their home in Jerez de la Frontera when some builders arrived on 8 February.
Information that the owners received suggests that they may have been picked up on the N4, near the airport, by the occupants of a black camper van with yellow number plate.
Anyone with any further information as to the dogs' whereabouts should call 669031995 or 649674698
