Shira and Dagur, lost in Jerez The owners of the two dogs are frantically trying to find them after they escaped from the house in Jerez de la Frontera

SUR in English Monday, 17 February 2025, 12:38 Compartir

Shira and her son Dagur, both micro-chipped and wearing orange collars with a contact telephone number, managed to slip out of their home in Jerez de la Frontera when some builders arrived on 8 February.

Information that the owners received suggests that they may have been picked up on the N4, near the airport, by the occupants of a black camper van with yellow number plate.

Anyone with any further information as to the dogs' whereabouts should call 669031995 or 649674698