More than 400 pigs die in blaze at a farm in Chiclana

Around 500 pigs died as a result of a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning (2 September) at a farm located in Camino de la Isleta de Chiclana (Cadiz province) in Andalucía.

The provincial fire brigade reported through its social media networks that the building was left with considerable structural damage after the fire.

🔴#Incendio en una #granja, en la madrugada de hoy en el Camino de la Isleta de #Chiclana. #Bomberos del #Cbpc intervienen en una granja, falleciendo 500 cerdos a causa del incendio. pic.twitter.com/fVL4MGgxTf — Consorcio de Bomberos de la Provincia de Cádiz (@BomberosCbpc) September 2, 2023

The incident, which was reported at 00.50am and lasted until 5am, involved two fire crews using breathing apparatus and some 9,000 litres of water.

Local Police and Guardia Civil officers also joined the efforts to prevent the tragedy from escalating, as there were more buildings in danger with hundreds of animals inside