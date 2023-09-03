Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fire on a farm in Chiclana. L.V.
More than 400 pigs die in blaze at a farm in Chiclana
112 incident

More than 400 pigs die in blaze at a farm in Chiclana

Fire crews, Local Police and Guardia Civil officers worked for almost five hours to prevent the tragedy from escalating, as there were more buildings in danger with hundreds of animals inside

La Voz de Cádiz

Chiclana

Sunday, 3 September 2023, 08:17

Around 500 pigs died as a result of a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning (2 September) at a farm located in Camino de la Isleta de Chiclana (Cadiz province) in Andalucía.

The provincial fire brigade reported through its social media networks that the building was left with considerable structural damage after the fire.

The incident, which was reported at 00.50am and lasted until 5am, involved two fire crews using breathing apparatus and some 9,000 litres of water.

Local Police and Guardia Civil officers also joined the efforts to prevent the tragedy from escalating, as there were more buildings in danger with hundreds of animals inside

