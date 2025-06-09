A hidden gem on Spain's Costa de la Luz: a town with pristine beaches and great gastronomy

Alberto Flores Ayamonte Monday, 9 June 2025, 16:29 Compartir

Sun, beautiful streets, beaches, beautiful landscapes and cuisine that can compete with the best in Spain. This is just part of what the town of Ayamonte in Huelva has to offer the visitor, a magnificent destination to enjoy a break at any time of the year, but which undoubtedly becomes even greater with the arrival of the summer season, when it welcomes visitors from all over the world.

Another of the undoubted attractions of this corner of the Costa de la Luz in Huelva is the fact that it is right on the border between Spain and Portugal. Two neighbouring nations, separated at this point only by the imposing Guadiana river that, in former times, could only be crossed using large ferries and which can now be crossed comfortably in just seconds thanks to the border-crossing bridge.

The town centre of Ayamonte is one of great beauty, the perfect place to enjoy a quiet, peaceful stroll with no fixed destination in mind. It also brings us into contact with a town that simply cannot be understood without acknowledging the important role of the sea for this place. Fishing has historically been the main trade sustaining Ayamonte, and this is a town with an eminently seafaring character.

If you are seeking a destination where you can enjoy unforgettable swims in the ocean, then you have come to the right place. Ayamonte has almost seven kilometres of coastline, where several beaches stretch out, some of them characterised by their great beauty and being almost pristine.

Zoom Punta del Moral beach is one of the most iconic beaches of Ayamonte. Turismo Ayamonte

In Ayamonte it will be really difficult to choose, as all the beach options are very attractive and varied. For example, very close to the mouth of the Guadiana river is San Bruno beach, one of the most beautiful in the town, which is also ideal for water sports such as kitesurfing and surfing. In contrast, Isla Canela beach, named after its fine, golden sand, is one of the most famous in all Andalucía. Its moderate depth makes it a perfect choice for families.

In addition to these options, those in search of a real seascape can visit Los Haraganes beach, which stands out for its large expanse of coastline that also features a small lookout point, a swimming channel and a fishing area. Finally, we cannot forget Punta del Moral beach, originally just a fishing hamlet, but now the perfect spot to enjoy all that this corner of Huelva province has to offer.

Zoom In Ayamonte it is possible to find top quality tuna prepared according to different recipes and methods. Mercado de Ayamonte

So much walking on the sand and swimming in the sea has surely whetted your appetite, so it is time to get ready to enjoy the unique gastronomy of Ayamonte. Every year thousands of people come to this town to taste the culinary wonders that can be found in its bars and restaurants.

In Ayamonte the cuisine is inevitably based on fish, highlighting the quality of the seafood, cuttlefish and the sheer variety of fresh fish on offer. If any ingredient were to claim lead role in Ayamonte's cuisine, it would undoubtedly have to be tuna in all its varied forms, although mostly to do with canned and salted fish, as the town was a pioneer in this type of industry. Also worth mentioning are the rice dishes, the stews, and then back to tuna for one of the best mojamas (salt-cured tuna) in all Spain.

This coastal cuisine is complemented by the best meat products that the Sierra de Huelva has to offer, with a spectacular range of options mostly linked to Iberian pork, both fresh and cured.

At this link you can access a guide (in English too) that will help you find a good place in Ayamonte to enjoy some exquisite local delicacies.