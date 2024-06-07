Cadiz is the leading province for camping in Andalucía: so which are the most popular sites?

L.V. CADIZ Friday, 7 June 2024, 15:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

Cadiz was the Andalusian province with the highest number of overnight stays in campsites in 2023, achieving a total of 401,454 guests with an average stay of more than three and a half days per visitor.

These figures represent 146,862 more tourists than in 2022. Tarifa, Conil and Barbate were three of the five municipalities most chosen by campers over the past year.

According to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía, collected by Europa Press, the province of Cadiz welcomed the most travellers and the second for most overnight stays with 1,458,541, behind only Malaga (1,493,189) and ahead of Huelva (1,386,998) and Almería (835,712).

In terms of the number of campers, we have already seen that the province of Cadiz had the highest number in 2023, reaching a total of 401,454, followed by Malaga (294,295), Huelva (250,665) and Almería (185,532).

Tarifa

Tarifa was the tourist destination with the highest number of campers in Andalucía in 2023 with a total of 126,742. Tarifa was the second municipality behind Vélez-Málaga to have the highest number of overnight stays at its campsites with 393,239, followed by Conil de la Frontera with 355,580 and Barbate with 272,479.