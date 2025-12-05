The Almeria riding school where hospital patients take the reins

Leticia M. Cano Friday, 5 December 2025, 19:08 Share

Almeria city's Hospital Torrecárdenas has started offering mental health patients hippotherapy sessions at a local horse-riding centre. Hippotherapy is "a form of physiotherapy that uses the motion of the walking horse to provide therapeutic movement to the rider", according to the UK's MS Trust website.

The initiative has come about through a collaborative agreement between the hospital, Almeria city hall and the Escuela Indaliana de Arte Ecuestre. Six mental health patients arrive at the horse-riding school early one morning, ready for their session. "The horse doesn't demand anything except affection and contact," says Gloria Bautista, psychologist at the rehabilitation unit.

"They benefit in many areas. The whole issue of anxiety is reduced and they enter a state of tranquillity where the most aggressive instincts that anyone can have are reduced," says Gloria.

"Everyone who comes has to learn that it's not just about riding, but also about feeding, brushing and caring for them," explains Carlos Cortés, the owner of the school who supervises with a mixture of patience and firmness.

Hilario moves among the animals with an ease that seems natural. He talks to them as if he had known them all his life. In the centre of the arena, the horses approach him, tilt their heads to one side, waiting for him to stroke them. "Come, I'm going to brush you," he says to one of the mares.

With smooth, precise movements, a mixture of routine and attention, Hilario brushes Nephthys. This perplexes all the staff. The animal never allows strangers to touch her and Carlos, surprised, asks: "Have you been able to brush her?" Few people achieve such confidence, but Hilario makes it look easy. The psychologist who accompanies them observes him with a mixture of joy and satisfaction and asks, "Do you feel that connection you have?" He smiles and nods shyly and joins the others to feed the horses.

"I love it, this one is very pretty and I like the colours," says Hilario as he feeds Bruno. Then, after a break for a mid-morning snack, everyone gets ready for the best moment. "This is what I like the most: riding," says Rodrigo, another of the participants. On Hulk, one of the horses used for the project, Hilario says: "You feel like he's carrying you".

With the 12 subsidised sessions, divided into three groups, the participants develop communication skills, increase empathy, cooperation and solidarity. "They are also aware of the signals they send, control their emotions and impulses, and are aware of what they feel", Gloria adds.