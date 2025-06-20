The corner of Andalucía that's known as 'little Monaco' because of its pretty harbour and luxury homes

R. Pérez Almeria Friday, 20 June 2025, 14:38 Compartir

On the coast of Almeria in southern Spain and less than eight kilometres from El Ejido and just under 40 minutes from the provincial capital, lies Almerimar, one of the gems along the Andalusian coastline. From its origins, planned as a high-end residential development, this district of El Ejido has established itself as one of Almeria's main tourist attractions thanks to its wide range of facilities for leisure, sports, gastronomy and, of course, its natural surroundings.

The epicentre of life in Almerimar is its large marina with 1,100 berths, making it one of the largest in Andalucía. It can accommodate boats and yachts of up to 60 metres in length and offers all the services necessary for sailing and recreational boating. Beyond nautical activities, the port also serves as the social and commercial heart of the town.

The marina's docks are the setting for events, activities and gatherings. Strolling along them at sunset, when sunlight blends with the sailboat masts and the aromas wafting by from the restaurants mingle with the sea breeze, is an experience that defines the spirit of Almerimar.

The beaches are one of the main attractions of Almerimar. Spread over five stretches of sand, they cater to all tastes. From the most urban, Poniente beach, to unspoilt spots such as Punta Entinas-Sabinar, within the natural area bearing the same name. Here, among dunes and salt flats, you can enjoy nature in its purest form. the beaches of San Miguel (over two kilometres long) and Guardias Viejas are ideal for windsurfing and kitesurfing. A more sheltered beach is Playa de Levante, perfect for families due to its calm waters.

Sport is one of the pillars of tourism in Almerimar. Its golf course , designed by legendary golfer Gary Player, has 27 holes spread over more than 800,000 square metres of green, grassy areas with lakes and palm trees. It is the only course of its kind in the province, and offers accessible courses for both beginners and experienced players. The clubhouse, equipped with every comfort, is located just a few steps from the hotel and driving range.

Zoom Almerimar marina. ABC

In addition to golf, in Almerimar you can practice horse riding, hiking, cycling and a wide range of water sports such as rowing, sailing, canoeing or windsurfing. Several specialised schools, such as the Mar Azul Windsurfing Club, the Víctor Fernández Centre and the Playa de Poniente Kitesurfing Club, make this enclave a key attraction for lovers of the sea and adventure.

Almerimar also boasts rich culinary experiences. In the surrounding area there are numerous restaurants that are committed to serving up local produce: seafood from the Alboran Sea and vegetables from the nearby greenhouses. Special mention should be made of the Michelin-star La Costa restaurant in El Ejido. Its chef, José Álvarez, has taken Almeria's cuisine to the top with a menu based on excellence and tradition.

In terms of accommodation, Almerimar has two great hotels: the 5-star Hotel Golf Almerimar and the four-star Hotel AR Almerimar, as well as several tourist apartment complexes, holiday homes and a specific area for motorhomes. In high season, the occupancy rate is around 80%, reflecting the constant attraction of this place.

Thanks to its warm climate, with more than 3,000 hours of sunshine a year and average temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius, Almerimar is ideal for enjoying practically all year round. Its spaciousness, comprehensive services and offerings for all ages make this town, tucked away between the sea and the greenhouses, an authentic Mediterranean oasis.