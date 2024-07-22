Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A file image of a Guardia Civil vehicle. ABC
Spanish police investigate death of British man with a serious head injury in his Mojácar home
112 incident

Spanish police investigate death of British man with a serious head injury in his Mojácar home

An autopsy will determine whether the 35-year-old died as a result of an accident or an attack

ABC Andalucía

Almeria

Monday, 22 July 2024, 14:53

Opciones para compartir

The Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a 35-year-old British man found on Sunday night in his home in Mojácar, in Andalucía's Almería province, with severe head trauma which, for the moment, is not ruled out as being "accidental".

The government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, explained to questions from the media in Almeria that it was around 11pm when the body of the man was found with an "incised-contuse wound at the level of the forehead of around four or five centimetres".

Fernández said that the body was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, which will be "very relevant" in order to determine whether the injury was caused by an accident or an attack.

The government delegate explained that investigators are also gathering evidence about the circumstances prior to the young man's death, by taking statements from witnesses who were with him earlier

The British man was found in his home in Mojácar playa, from where other evidence was also found in the room, where traces of blood were found in several areas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  2. 2 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium selected as 2030 World Cup venue
  3. 3

    Papers from Napoleon's invasion of Malaga turn up at a Costa del Sol flea market
  4. 4 Plans on track for Malaga province's first 'greenway' leisure route
  5. 5 New Fuengirola memorial does not please all sides
  6. 6 Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
  7. 7 English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella
  8. 8 Ernest Hemingway and his crazy birthday party in Malaga
  9. 9

    Supermarket wines
  10. 10 Pia Beck: 'A shining light' in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad