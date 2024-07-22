Spanish police investigate death of British man with a serious head injury in his Mojácar home

ABC Andalucía Almeria Monday, 22 July 2024, 14:53 | Updated 15:15h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a 35-year-old British man found on Sunday night in his home in Mojácar, in Andalucía's Almería province, with severe head trauma which, for the moment, is not ruled out as being "accidental".

The government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, explained to questions from the media in Almeria that it was around 11pm when the body of the man was found with an "incised-contuse wound at the level of the forehead of around four or five centimetres".

Fernández said that the body was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, which will be "very relevant" in order to determine whether the injury was caused by an accident or an attack.

The government delegate explained that investigators are also gathering evidence about the circumstances prior to the young man's death, by taking statements from witnesses who were with him earlier

The British man was found in his home in Mojácar playa, from where other evidence was also found in the room, where traces of blood were found in several areas.