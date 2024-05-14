Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Painter Frank Notteboom brings Coast is Clear to Mojácar
Art

The exhibition is a window into an imaginary world, partly realistic, partly abstract, partly fantastic, according to the artist, which allows us to test reality against our imagination

María Paredes Moya

Mojácar

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 19:36

The Sala Municipal de Arte "La Fuente" in Mojácar, Almeria, has opened its doors to the exhibition by artist Frank Notteboom whose works from 2020 to 2023 can be admired until 26 May. Under the slogan "Coast is Clear", Notteboom presents 27 canvases, all in oils. A window into an imaginary world, partly realistic, partly abstract, partly fantastic, according to the artist, which allows us to test reality against our imagination.

Frank Notteboom was born in the historic city of Ghent, Belgium, but has lived in Albox, Almeria, since 2019. During his training he worked as an architect, although he never abandoned his activity as an artist. Nowadays he devotes his time solely to art, mainly to the world of painting and photography. For Notteboom, the world and art are constantly evolving. For him, the choice to paint is a choice of intimacy, coupled with a part of modesty, as painting invites the viewer into an honest conversation, a unique personal relationship.

When confronted with a blank canvas, the artist faces a freedom where the laws of reality are subordinated to his existence. He chooses themes, as he states, with which he personally and intuitively wants to highlight his emotionality. An exhibition, in short, of great quality and which will not leave visitors indifferent. Members of the public will be able to view Notteboom's work free of charge until 26 May.

The Sala Municipal de Arte "La Fuente" will be open to the public from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm. The author will be present at the exhibition on Saturdays and Sundays during the same hours.

