Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The only human structure visible from space is in Andalucía's Almeria province. Nasa
Neither the Great Wall of China nor the pyramids of Egypt: the only human construction clearly visible from space is in the south of Spain
Space

Neither the Great Wall of China nor the pyramids of Egypt: the only human construction clearly visible from space is in the south of Spain

The greenhouses in Almeria province are clearly seen because of the sheer expanse and the brightness reflected by the plastic

R. Pérez

Almeria

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 10:13

Opciones para compartir

US space agency Nasa has debunked the myth and said on a number of occasions that neither The Great Wall of China nor the pyramids in Egypt can be seen from space. The only human construction that can be clearly seen are the greenhouses of Almeria province in the south of Spain, specifically those located in the Campo de Dalías, whose central nucleus is in El Ejido.

Nasa has been periodically releasing images that confirm this and the latest images were released in 2022, but they were also released in 2011 and 2004. "The clear skies and plastic have made it possible for the arid province of Almeria in southeastern Spain to become a major exporter of tomatoes and other produce," the agency said.

Landsat 9 satellite image of Almeria's greenhouses.
Landsat 9 satellite image of Almeria's greenhouses. ABC

The last image of the greenhouses from space was captured by the Landsat 9 satellite on 24 May 2022 for the Earth Observatory. Nasa has even dedicated an article to the sea of greenhouses in Almeria. "According to some estimates, greenhouses in Almeria now cover more than 40,000 hectares which is almost the entire Campo de Dalías. They have also spread to neighbouring areas. The greenhouses cover such a large area that they have probably even caused a localised cooling effect because the white roofs reflect a substantial amount of sunlight," the space agency's article pointed out.

The images were captured thanks to the vast expanse of the greenhouses and the reflection of sunlight off the plastic. This new concept of 'solar greenhouse' has been welcomed by the various growers' associations. In this way, they justify that "by creating a microclimate, we achieve a greater production of our fruit and vegetable crops at any time of the year, without resorting to the use of fossil fuels or renouncing their quality and flavour".

"In this way we generate greater productivity, at a very competitive cost, favouring a circular economy through optimal management of scarce resources such as water and the reuse and recycling of as many of the elements involved in the production process as possible," they explain.

The Nasa article refers to research done by the University of Almeria that calculated that surface albedo (the amount of sunlight that is diffusely reflected by a body) had increased by almost 10% due to the high reflectivity of plastic sheeting. In conclusion, the researchers determined that the greenhouses would have contributed to a cooling effect of 0.3C per decade compared to an increase of 0.5 degrees in the rest of the region.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  3. 3 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  4. 4 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally
  5. 5 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  6. 6 Ten-man Spain come away with resounding 4-1 win against Switzerland in Nations League
  7. 7 'Innovative' Fuengirola tourist information office recognised for commitment to sustainable tourism
  8. 8 'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain
  9. 9 Golf tournament deemed a huge success as SUR brings together key players from Costa del Sol businesses
  10. 10 World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Mijas demonstrates its commitment to help the cause

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad