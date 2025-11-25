The mysterious ghost town that's trapped between mountains in the south of Spain

R. Pérez Almería Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 18:18 Share

Between volcanic mountains and a semi-desert landscape hides one of the villages with the most striking stories in Almeria province. Rodalquilar, a small town in the municipality of Níjar within the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, went from being a great mining town to becoming a ghost town. From a population of 1,400 inhabitants, it now has just 170 residents, although in summer the number increases thanks to tourism.

The Rodalquilar Valley and its mining area share their origin with the Sierra del Cabo de Gata. The mountains at one end and open sea at the other creates a unique landscape. Farmhouses, waterwheels and cisterns are a reminder that agriculture and livestock farming also existed before the mining expansion.

The gold rush began at the end of the nineteenth century when companies and individuals from Spain, Europe and America exploited its mines. Production was remarkable: one thousand kilos of gold were extracted in just over two years, for an estimated total of five thousand kilos between 1957 and 1966. A mineral known as Rodalquilarite was also discovered at this site. However, the low concentration of the metal in the rock eventually made exploitation unviable and the mines closed down for good.

When mining activity ceased, the population emigrated and many houses were left in ruins. Being within the Natural Park favoured the partial rehabilitation of the town centre, although the houses built for the workers were demolished or bricked up to prevent illegal occupation. Today, Rodalquilar has become a tourist attraction, with rural accommodation and trails that follow the old mining infrastructures.

The town is home to the Albardinar botanical garden (Jardín Botánico del Albardinar), which is dedicated to the conservation of native species of Almeria's flora and the park's management office, where you can see exhibitions about the environment. In addition, its mines and coves have been the setting for numerous films, from Death Had a Price to 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Typical houses in Rodalquilar. ABC

Rodalquilar preserves a silent and evocative atmosphere. Among ruins, restored houses and hills carved out by mining activity, the memory of a past that completely transformed the life of the valley and remains. This district has become a refuge for artists and bohemians who have fled the stress of big cities.

One of the most magical events of the year celebrated in Rodalquilar is the traditional 'Noche de las Velas' (night of the candles), an ideal activity to enjoy with the family, as a couple or with friends that includes astronomy, art, entertainment, gastronomy and live music.

In addition, for more than 20 years the Festival Clásicos en el Parque has been taking place, unique in Spain for its fusion of music, nature and heritage in the heart of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park. It is a classical music event with hints of other styles that takes place every July in emblematic places of Rodalquilar including the Amphitheatre, Patio de Los Espartales and Vivero, all of them related to the mining past of this unique enclave.