Christmas Jingle Bell Ball is back in Mojácar

The annual Christmas Jingle Bell Ball is back this year and will be held on 10 December at the Irish Rover in Mojácar.

Doors open at 6pm with the live music beginning at 7pm.

Acts this year include Seldom Sober, Lady Ellen, The Ruby Welts and Harmony Duo.

Tickets 10 euros from The Irish Rover.