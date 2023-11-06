Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Christmas Jingle Bell Ball is back in Mojácar
Events

Christmas Jingle Bell Ball is back in Mojácar

Tickets for next month's live music event featuring Seldom Sober, Lady Ellen, The Ruby Welts and Harmony Duo are now on sale

SUR in English

Mojácar

Monday, 6 November 2023, 11:27

The annual Christmas Jingle Bell Ball is back this year and will be held on 10 December at the Irish Rover in Mojácar.

Doors open at 6pm with the live music beginning at 7pm.

Acts this year include Seldom Sober, Lady Ellen, The Ruby Welts and Harmony Duo.

Tickets 10 euros from The Irish Rover.

