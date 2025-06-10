Prestigious travel magazine recommends two beaches in south of Spain to see the 'strawberry' moon on 11 June

E. Gabriel Llanderas Almeria Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 17:57 | Updated 18:08h. Compartir

According to the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler magazine a beach in Almeria province in the Andalucia region of Spain is one of the best places to see the 'strawberry' moon on June 11.

The publication has listed Mónsul beach as one of the three best places in Spain to contemplate this astronomical phenomenon, when the moon will be close to the horizon, a phenomenon in the northern hemisphere that has not occurred for more than 18 years.

From Almeria to Ibiza and Cadiz

In addition to the beach in Almeria, the publication has also selected Cala Comte, one of Ibiza's most popular beaches, as well as Trafalgar lighthouse in Andalucía's Cadiz province to watch the rare lunar event.

This full moon, known as the 'strawberry moon', will be visible at its brightest at 9:44pm on 11 June, although its magic can also be enjoyed on 10 June. It is the last full moon of spring, and although its name evokes shades of pink, it actually refers to the time of year when strawberries and other wild fruits were harvested in some cultures.

A natural spectacle

Mónsul beach is one of the most iconic and photogenic spots in Almeria province. Located just four kilometres from the town of San José in Cabo de Gata natural park, it is framed by dunes and rock formations shaped over centuries by the wind and its crystal-clear waters. One of its most recognisable features is the large rock that stands out on the shore, which has appeared in well-known films including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, directed by Steven Spielberg, or Talk to Her, by Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.

Traveler points out that this unspoilt environment, far from light pollution, offers a privileged view of the starry sky and the moon in all its splendour. Added to this is the magnetism of the place: silence, sea breeze and the echo of nature.

In addition to the photographic opportunities it will offer, the strawberry moon symbolises a moment of renewal and energy, almost coinciding with the summer solstice, which this year will occur on 21 June at 4.42am Central European Summer Time (CEST). In many cultures, this moon represents a moment to close cycles, take stock and prepare for new stages. Other parts if Almeria to watch the moon include other points of Cabo de Gata and the Almeria mountains.