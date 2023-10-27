Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Arabic Alcazaba fortress in Almeria. SUR
Almeria: The &#039;mirror of the sea&#039;
THE STORY BEHIND A PLACE NAME

Almeria: The 'mirror of the sea'

Some academics have suggested the Arabic name Madīnat al-Mariyya means 'city of the watchtower', but this theory is contested

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Almeria

Friday, 27 October 2023, 15:29

Compartir

Once known as a city of poetry and philosophy, Almeria boasts numerous reminders of its illustrious history, from the Phoenicians and the Roman era, to the Moorish period, when it was the most important maritime town in al-Andalus. It was founded in 955 by the Umayyad Emir of Cordoba, Abdarramán III.

It was located on the previously occupied Iberian settlement of Urci. Some historians believe the site was the former location of the Roman settlement of Portus Magnus (grand port), the name by which several Roman ports were known. It was mentioned by Pliny the Elder, although he noted that the town was located in Los Baños de Guardias Viejas, which is 40 kilometres from the current city of Almeria.

During Muslim rule, some geographers, such as al-Idrisi, continued to refer to the town as a Marsa al-Nafira, or great port.

The toponym of Almeria has Arabic roots, although there is some confusion as to its meaning. Some academics have suggested that the name was Madīnat al-Mariyya, meaning 'city of the watchtower', which referred to a coastal watchtower built to defend the ancient city of Baijána (present-day Pechina). The settlement was originally a coastal suburb of Pechina, which was initially known as Mariyyat al-Bajjāna - Bajjāna being the Arabic name for Pechina.

An artistic and cultural movement that emerged in Almeria in 1943 known as the Indaliano Movement claimed that al-Mariyya translates as 'the mirror of the sea'.

This had been previously suggested by 19th-century politician Pascual Madoz, who suggested the Arabic name derived from the word for mirror. He claimed that because the watchtower was called al-Mariyyāt did not necessarily mean that the term meant watchtower. According to him, there is no form in classical Arabic such as Mariyya or Mariyyāt with the meaning of watchtower.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Application period opens for Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people
  2. 2 United Airways to triple number of direct flights between Malaga and New York with new daily service
  3. 3 Proposal for train track on stilts along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol sparks interest
  4. 4 Lorry driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Costa del Sol motorway
  5. 5 Foreign investment fund is 'very interested' in troubled Tivoli amusement park on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 When precisely will the next partial lunar eclipse be visible in Spain?
  7. 7 Get ready for things that go bump in the night on the Costa
  8. 8 Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend
  9. 9 Inaugural visit of P&O cruise ship MS Arvia
  10. 10 What do the experts predict the weather will be like in Spain during November?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad