Almeria serves Spain's most expensive beer

Drinking cold beer is a national sport in Spain in summer. The hot days make it more appetising, regardless of the type: lager, wheat, bock, IPA, pilsen, ale, stout.... But going out for a beer, or two, or more, can be expensive.

Moreover, the cost of beer can vary significantly depending on the geographical location. This has been made clear by a study by Numbeo, a website specialising in analysing the cost of living in different countries. The study produced a ranking of the cheapest and most expensive beers in Spain. The result, however, is surprising, as the most expensive beer in the country is, according to the study, consumed in Almeria. With an average of 5.91 euros for half a litre of beer, the people of Almeria spend have to fork out more for their pints.

This unlikely finding, of course, has a reason. The statistic does not take into account that in Almeria the price of a beer includes a tapa with it. Furthermore, there are few bars that serve beers without anything to go with it, and those that do, are not exactly charging student prices.

Other Andalusian provinces turn up in the study as serving beers at a more modest price: Jaén's result is 1.50 euros for half a litre; Huelva, 1.75 euros; and Granada, 1.71 euros. Of course, one wonders how it can be that in Granada, famous for serving tapas with beer, there is such a big difference with respect to Almeria. The reason for this is due to Granada's status as a university city, with all the corresponding bar prices that this entails.

At the top of the table, behind Almeria in this list of most expensive places, is Tarragona, at 4.63 euros per half litre, Madrid, at 4.76 euros, or Ibiza, at 4 euros. All of these are cities on a higher economic level and with high tourism figures, so it is more understandable.

Other prices

Apart from the two extremes in terms of price, this is how much a half-litre of beer costs on average in other Spanish towns and cities.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife: 1.85€.

Mallorca : 3€.

Marbella : 3.50€.

Alicante : 3.65€.

A Coruña : 3.90€.

Barcelona : 3€.

Bilbao : 3€.

Valencia : 2.45€.

Sevilla : 2.50€.

Zaragoza : 2.50€.

Oviedo : 3€.

Ibiza : 4€.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 2€.

Murcia : 2€.

Vigo : 2.40€.

Malaga : 2.58€.