Cold front could bring rain to the south of Spain at end of this week State weather agency Aemet has forecast that the first part of the week in Andalucía will be anticyclonic and maximum temperatures could reach 30C

The Andalucía region will continue to enjoy stable weather until Friday this week, and the maximum temperatures will continue to hover around 30 degrees. But on Saturday the entry of a cold front is expected that will leave some rainfall in the provinces of Huelva, Seville, and mainly Cordoba, although the start of the big Seville Fair is expected to be marked without rain.

This is according to the Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla delegate of state weather agency, Juan de Dios del Pino, who explained that the front will also cause a sudden drop in temperatures although it will only affect Saturday, where the daytime temperature will drop from 30 degrees registered on Friday, to 24 degrees on Saturday in Seville province, while this decrease will not affect the minimum temperatures, which will remain stable.

“This is a non-stationary and not very active front, so it will pass quickly and the rains will not be persistent. They will appear in the first half of the day and during the night no more precipitation is expected," added Del Pino.

Meanwhile, the first part of the week will be anticyclonic, until Thursday, and the maximum temperature could reach 32C in Seville province. The coldest day will be Saturday, when the provinces of Seville, Malaga and Granada will reach 24 degrees, followed by Huelva, Cordoba and Jaén, with 23 degrees; Almeria, with 22, and, finally, Cadiz, with 20C.

"Temperatures will recover on Sunday and stable weather is expected for the first days of the following week," concluded the Aemet regional delegate.