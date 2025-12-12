Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of a spa. Pablo Lorenzana
Guest of central Granada hotel admitted to the ICU after being electrocuted in spa

The woman was taken to Hospital Virgen de las Nieves after suffering a cardiac arrest

Laura Velasco

Granada

Friday, 12 December 2025, 13:01

A woman in her 30s has been admitted to the ICU of Hospital Virgen de las Nieves after being electrocuted in a hotel spa on 10 December. She was staying at the establishment located in the centre of Granada (Calle San Antón).

The emergency services received a call alerting them to a woman that had fainted in the establishment. An ambulance was mobilised and she was taken to hospital, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. According to health sources, she has been admitted to the ICU in a serious condition.

The National Police have launched an investigation. The initial hypothesis is that the incident happened when the woman pressed the button on the jacuzzi, which will have to be confirmed by the investigation.

The hotel has not released a statement yet.

