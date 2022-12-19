The weather forecast in Andalucía: is it going to be a wet Christmas? Some rain is expected this week as a cold front is due to reach the region early on Tuesday morning but not all areas will be affected

As the drying-out operations continue in Andalucía after two weeks of almost endless rain, the question is on everybody’s lips: is it going to be a wet Christmas?

In general, the forecast is for more stable weather in the region, but a cold front is expected to reach Huelva in the early hours of Tuesday and that could bring some rain during most of the day as it moves from west to east across the region.

On his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos, weather expert José Luis Escudero said the rain its on its way back but it is western Andalucía which will see the wettest weather on Tuesday.

And in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol? “I cannot rule out some showers late on Tuesday night, especially in the west of the province,” he said. At present the Aemet weather agency is quoting a 50% likelihood of rain in Malaga city, but 80% to 85% in Marbella and Estepona.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

However, Aemet’s Christmas gift to Malaga is the forecast that no rain is expected in the area on 24 and 25 December and temperatures will be slightly warmer than usual, reaching a high of 20C or 21C over the next few days.