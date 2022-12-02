Christmas on the Costa Tropical Festive lights are being switched on in Almuñécar-La Herradura on Saturday 3 December

A full programme of Christmas activities is taking place throughout December and into January in Almuñécar-La Herradura. The municipal nativity scene is already open to the public in the Centro Cívico in Almuñécar, which is where many of the events are taking place.

The Christmas lights are being switched on this Saturday, 3 December, at 6.30pm, followed by a ‘fairy light parade’ leaving from the Centro Cívico. The route, starting at the nearby children's playground, will continue along the Paseo Andrés Segovia, up the Acera del Pilar, down Prieto Moreno and back to the Centro Cívico.

Also this weekend a Christmas market is taking over the civic centre square and is open from 11am on Saturday and Sunday and at 5pm on those days the Amigos de La Herradura organisation will be offering chocolate and churros with the proceeds going towards the Three Kings Parade on 5 January. There will also be Flamenco Zambomba music performed by Niño Caramelo and María Gómez "La Canastera".

The Cosas Nuestras and the Pastoral La Herradura choirs who are both performing on Saturday 17 December from 8pm on the Centro Cívico square, with a recital of Christmas Carols "Al calor de la hoguera" (In the warmth of the bonfire).

The Bahia de La Herradura choir will also join in the festivities with a performance on Sunday 18 December at 12 noon, in the San José church. At the same time, football lovers will be able to enjoy a match between veteran teams on the Las Tejas pitch.

Father Christmas

Father Christmas will have his own parade this year on the evening of Wednesday 21 December from 6.30pm, leaving from the Centro Cívico and travelling along the Paseo Andrés Segovia. On the same day, at 9pm, the Villanueva del Mar de La Herradura secondary school is holding its Christmas Gala in the Diego Martínez auditorium of the Centro Cívico.

There’s a children’s Christmas party happening at La Herradura castle on 30 December from 4pm with the Royal Postman arriving to collect letters from local children and deliver them to the Three Wise Men.

The traditional New Year’s Day concert by the Almuñécar Municipal Music Band will take place in the Centro Cívico at 8pm, with free entrance until full capacity is reached.

And to round off this Christmas, the three Kings parade will set off at 5pm on 5 January from the La Herradura sports centre and will travel along the Andrés Segovia promenade towards the Centro Cívico, where gifts will be distributed.