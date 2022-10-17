Children under six in Andalucía are being vaccinated against flu for the first time this week People aged between 65 and 79 can also make appointments for a flu jab from today, Monday 17 October, and they will receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time

More than 78,000 children aged between six months and five years 11 months in Malaga province will be among those who start to receive flu jabs this week. This is the first time children have been vaccinated against flu in Andalucía, and the decision was taken after World Health Organisation recommended it because youngsters contribute greatly to the spread of the illness. Normally, only children with chronic conditions are vaccinated. The jabs are being administered at health centres and are free of charge.

The Spanish Pediatrics Association has been calling for years for children to be vaccinated against flu. The highest incidence of the virus was in children under the age of six in the winter of 2019-2020.

Covid and flu jabs for the over-65s

People aged between 65 and 79 can also make appointments for a flu jab from today, Monday 17 October, and they will receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time.

The campaign to vaccinate over-80s and health care workers began on 3 October, and from 24th it will be the turn of people aged 60 to 64 although they will only receive the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine and not the flu jab, as the health authorities decided only to vaccinate the over-65s, with just a few exceptions.

The Covid vaccines used are Pfizer and Moderna and they are adapted to combat the Omicron sub-variants as well as the original strains of the coronavirus.