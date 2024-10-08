A charging mobile phone on a sofa was cause of a fire that killed four people in south of Spain

Europa Press Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 12:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A charging mobile phone plugged into the mains that was on top of a sofa was the cause of the fire that broke out on Sunday in a house in Guillena (Seville), which resulted in four fatalities: a married couple and their two children, aged 16 and 20.

That was the conclusion of Guardia Civil's investigation team, which reported that the cause of the fire was the explosion and combustion of the battery of a mobile phone that was charging in a ground floor of the property, which had been left on top of a sofa. The family members were reportedly unable to escape from the property due to the metal 'reja' security bars on the windows.

On Monday, the Christian Hernández municipal pavilion in the town hosted both the wake and the funeral mass for the four people who died in the fire on Monday, with a large number of people attending to pay their last respects to the family.

The funeral mass was attended by some 2,500 people and it was the auxiliary bishop of Seville, Teodoro León, who presided over the ceremony, together with the parish priests of Guillena-Las Pajanosas, of the hamlet of Torre de la Reina and of El Ronquillo.

The procession of hearses carried the coffins to the Plaza de España, from where they were carried on the shoulders of family and friends of the deceased to the municipal cemetery in Guillena. The mayor, Lorenzo Medina, has expressed the "deep shock" that the municipality is suffering as a result of this tragedy.