Married couple and their two children die in house fire in Andalucía

Image of the building where the four members of the same family died.

Agencies Seville Sunday, 6 October 2024, 21:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Four members of the same family lost their lives in a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning (6 October) in the Andalusian town of Guillena in Seville province. A married couple and their two children, aged 20 and 16, died.

The local council has decreed three days of official mourning in the town, specifically from 3pm on Sunday until the same time on Tuesday, 9 October. During this period the flags of municipal buildings will fly at half-mast, and any festive or official events that were planned will also be suspended, according to municipal sources.

The town hall has conveyed "on its behalf and on behalf of all the residents" its "most heartfelt and emotional condolences" at the death of the family members.

"Any unexpected death is dramatic, but on this occasion to a much greater extent because of the circumstances of the event, which affected four members of the same family, parents and two sons aged 16 and 20," a statement said.

Dozens of calls

At around 8am, 112 operators received the first of dozens of calls alerting them to a fire in a two-storey house on Calle Fernando Martín, which indicated that several people were trapped.

The control room staff alerted the provincial fire brigade, emergency health services, Guardia Civil and Local Police force.

Crews fromThe Santiponce and El Ronquillo fire stations were called to the scene but the emergency services confirmed the death of four people at the property to 112 Andalucía.