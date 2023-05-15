Change of weather in south of Spain as 'dana' will bring showers and a drop in temperatures Spain’s state weather agency (Aemet) has warned that on Wednesday storms accompanied by hail will likely hit parts of Andalucía

The Andalucía region will experience a change in the weather as of Wednesday this week with the arrival of a pocket of cold air in the middle layers of the atmosphere. It will give rise to a ‘dana’ that will leave some "isolated" and "irregular" showers in some provinces in the south of the mainland, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

This has been detailed by the territorial delegate of the Spain’s state meteorological agency (Aemet) in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, who also explained that the weather phenomenon "will also bring, during Wednesday, possible storms accompanied by hail mainly in Ceuta, Melilla and the province of Cadiz.”

As of Thursday, as Del Pino pointed out, these showers "could spread to the north of the region, affecting other inland provinces, especially in the mountain areas."

As for daytime temperatures, Del Pino reported that these will drop by around 7C, "which will begin as of Tuesday, giving average or slightly lower temperatures for the time of year", said the regional head of the state agency, who also has indicated that the minimums "will rise about three degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday, but as of Thursday they will begin to gently drop."